Public Health holds exhibition on kratom products

The Medical Sciences Department under the Public Health Ministry held an exhibition on products made from kratom leaves (Mitragyna speciosa) on Wednesday to encourage Thai firms to create products for export.

The exhibition took place at the department’s headquarters and was attended by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

Speaking to reporters at the exhibition, Somsak stated that his ministry would like to support Thai firms in producing kratom-based products for export, which would benefit farmers who cultivate kratom trees.