Public Health holds exhibition on kratom products

The Medical Sciences Department under the Public Health Ministry held an exhibition on products made from kratom leaves (Mitragyna speciosa) on Wednesday to encourage Thai firms to create products for export.
The exhibition took place at the department’s headquarters and was attended by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.
Speaking to reporters at the exhibition, Somsak stated that his ministry would like to support Thai firms in producing kratom-based products for export, which would benefit farmers who cultivate kratom trees.
He mentioned that he had instructed the Medical Sciences Department to conduct research into possible products made from kratom and to display them at the exhibition for inspection by private firms.
One highlighted product at the exhibition was a kratom spray designed to reduce inflammation and pain, according to Somsak.
The exhibition also showcased tea and herbal drinks containing kratom as a key ingredient, as well as insecticides made from kratom, he said.
He added that the department had also developed test kits to measure the level of mitragynine extracted from kratom leaves, with results available in just five minutes.