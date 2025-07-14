Govt to crack down on sweets containing illegal levels of THC

The government will intensify its crackdown on jelly candies and other sweets that contain cannabis extracts exceeding legal THC limits, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said authorities are concerned that children and young people may be affected by foods, drinks, and sweets containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) above the legal threshold.
To address the issue, the government has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provincial public health offices nationwide. Their mission is to increase inspections of products containing cannabis extracts.
The Public Health Ministry has also sought assistance from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to inspect cannabis shops across the country to ensure compliance with the law.
Sasikarn said shop owners who mix cannabis into food without permission or who sell food or sweets without proper labelling to warn of THC content could face legal action. Offenders risk a maximum fine of 30,000 baht, a prison sentence of up to three years, or both.
Those found selling products with THC levels exceeding the legal limit could face a fine of up to 20,000 baht, a jail term of up to two years, or both.