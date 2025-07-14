Govt to crack down on sweets containing illegal levels of THC

The government will intensify its crackdown on jelly candies and other sweets that contain cannabis extracts exceeding legal THC limits, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said authorities are concerned that children and young people may be affected by foods, drinks, and sweets containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) above the legal threshold.

Nationwide inspections ordered

To address the issue, the government has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provincial public health offices nationwide. Their mission is to increase inspections of products containing cannabis extracts.