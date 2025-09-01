Thai Health Ministry Tightens Medical Cannabis Rules

Thailand's Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is implementing a new ministerial regulation that will strictly control the use of medical cannabis, limiting it to just five specific conditions.

Speaking at a press conference on 1 September 2025, Dr Somruek Chungsaman, the department's Director-General, announced that patients will need a prescription to access cannabis flower buds.

Dispensaries must also be licensed, source their products from certified farms, and are prohibited from selling cannabis online or through vending machines.

The new rules, which came into effect in June 2025, will limit medical cannabis use to insomnia, chronic pain, migraines, Parkinson's disease, and loss of appetite. Prescriptions are valid for a maximum of 30 days.

Regulatory Overhaul

The new regulations come as approximately 12,000 cannabis dispensaries face licence renewals at the end of the year. If the new law passes, these businesses will have to meet stricter standards.

The department is also working to train a new generation of medical staff, including 'budtenders', and is developing a telemedicine system to link prescriptions to a central database. This will help prevent repeat prescriptions and ensure tighter control.