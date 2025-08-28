Thai Cannabis Retailer Adapts to New Medical Prescription Requirements

Thailand's cannabis industry is bracing for significant regulatory changes as new medical prescription requirements come into force on 26 June 2025, prompting established retailers to reimagine their business models around education and compliance.
WeedeN, one of Thailand's most prominent cannabis retail chains with 34 locations across Phuket, Samui, Phangan and Bangkok's Khaosan Road, is leading the sector's adaptation to stricter government oversight by positioning itself as an educational hub rather than merely a point of sale.
The Ministry of Public Health's latest regulations maintain cannabis's status as a controlled herb—legal for personal possession and use by adults aged 20 and over—but introduce a critical requirement: only medical cannabis sales will be permitted, and customers must present valid prescriptions from licensed healthcare providers.
"This change doesn't mean cannabis is banned, but it does mean consumers must be more informed," the company states, emphasising the need for both tourists and locals to understand compliance requirements.
Prescription Process and Provider Network
Under the new framework, medical cannabis prescriptions may be issued by licensed Thai doctors, traditional medicine practitioners, and qualified pharmacists.
Patients will need to consult healthcare providers who will assess individual conditions and determine appropriate cannabis-based treatments.
WeedeN's stores have been redesigned to support this transition, with trained staff now focusing on educating customers—particularly first-time users and foreign visitors—about product content, safe usage guidelines, and legal requirements.
Industry-Wide Implications
The regulatory shift represents a move from Thailand's previously liberal approach to cannabis retail towards a more controlled medical model.
Industry observers suggest this reflects the government's desire to balance access with public health concerns following the plant's decriminalisation in 2022.
WeedeN has responded by strengthening its supply chain partnerships with licensed farms and FDA-approved suppliers, whilst developing comprehensive educational materials explaining the prescription process and safe usage protocols.
The company's loyalty programme, originally designed for recreational customers, is being adapted to support long-term residents navigating the new medical framework.
Tourism and Economic Impact
The changes are expected to significantly affect Thailand's cannabis tourism sector, which had grown substantially since decriminalisation.
Foreign visitors will now need to obtain medical prescriptions from Thai healthcare providers, potentially complicating what was previously a straightforward retail experience.
However, retailers focusing on compliance and education may find competitive advantages in the new landscape. WeedeN suggests that "education may become the most valuable offering of all" for responsible market participants.
Regulatory Compliance
Cannabis remains prohibited for public consumption under Thai law. The substance is also restricted for individuals under 20, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and those medically advised against its use.
While a prescription is not required for personal possession within legal limits, healthcare consultation with licensed providers is now mandatory before cannabis can be sold at licensed shops.
This requirement ensures that purchases are guided by medical oversight rather than over-the-counter availability. Importantly, there is no law that obliges you to carry or present a prescription to the police for personal possession.
Public smoking, however, remains banned under the Public Health Act. Complaints from the public can result in fines of up to 25,000 baht.
Smoking in parks, streets, or hotels could lead to penalties, so cannabis use should be confined to private spaces where it does not disturb others.
Authorities have also signaled that non-compliance will be taken more seriously going forward. Police and government officials are expected to monitor shops and individuals more closely, and businesses found violating sales restrictions have already faced problems ranging from fines to possible license suspension.
The industry's future success will likely depend on how effectively businesses adapt to provide guidance, structure, and awareness within the new regulatory framework, rather than simply focusing on sales volume.