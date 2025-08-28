Thai Cannabis Retailer Adapts to New Medical Prescription Requirements

Thailand's cannabis industry is bracing for significant regulatory changes as new medical prescription requirements come into force on 26 June 2025, prompting established retailers to reimagine their business models around education and compliance.

WeedeN, one of Thailand's most prominent cannabis retail chains with 34 locations across Phuket, Samui, Phangan and Bangkok's Khaosan Road, is leading the sector's adaptation to stricter government oversight by positioning itself as an educational hub rather than merely a point of sale.

The Ministry of Public Health's latest regulations maintain cannabis's status as a controlled herb—legal for personal possession and use by adults aged 20 and over—but introduce a critical requirement: only medical cannabis sales will be permitted, and customers must present valid prescriptions from licensed healthcare providers.

"This change doesn't mean cannabis is banned, but it does mean consumers must be more informed," the company states, emphasising the need for both tourists and locals to understand compliance requirements.

Prescription Process and Provider Network

Under the new framework, medical cannabis prescriptions may be issued by licensed Thai doctors, traditional medicine practitioners, and qualified pharmacists.

Patients will need to consult healthcare providers who will assess individual conditions and determine appropriate cannabis-based treatments.

WeedeN's stores have been redesigned to support this transition, with trained staff now focusing on educating customers—particularly first-time users and foreign visitors—about product content, safe usage guidelines, and legal requirements.