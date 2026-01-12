Iran protest death toll tops 500 as US-Iran tensions rise

A rights group says Iran’s protests have left more than 500 people dead, as tensions with Washington rose after President Donald Trump renewed warnings of possible intervention if force is used against demonstrators.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), citing activists inside and outside Iran, said it had verified 490 deaths among protesters and 48 among security personnel.

It also reported more than 10,600 arrests over two weeks of unrest. Iran has not released an official toll, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the figures.

The demonstrations began on 28 December over soaring prices and later broadened into calls against Iran’s clerical leadership, which has governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian authorities have blamed the United States and Israel for stirring trouble, while state media reported a call for a nationwide rally on Monday to condemn what it described as “terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel.

Trump told reporters on Sunday night that the US military was “looking at it” and that “very strong options” were being considered.

A US official told Reuters that Trump was due to meet senior advisers on Tuesday to discuss options. The Wall Street Journal reported that possibilities included military strikes, covert cyber measures, tougher sanctions and online support for anti-government sources.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned Washington against what he called a “miscalculation, saying that if Iran were attacked, Israel and US bases, ships, and other assets would be viewed as legitimate targets.