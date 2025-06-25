US strikes on Iran put Japan in dilemma

After blasting Israel's attacks on Iran, Japan would have been accused of adopting a double standard if it did not decry the US actions. But criticising the United States posed a risk of damaging the Japan-US alliance.

Faced with this dilemma, Japan opted to express a certain level of understanding for the US actions.

Immediately reacting to Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran's nuclear and military facilities on June 13, the Japanese government said that it "strongly condemns" Israel based on its principle of upholding the rule of law.

Tokyo chose stronger language than its Group of Seven peers, given that it had criticised China's assertive actions as a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force.