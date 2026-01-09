US Supreme Court set to weigh whether Trump tariffs are lawful

A ruling is not guaranteed, but the court has marked Friday as a decision day, fuelling widespread speculation that the tariff dispute will be among the opinions released.

The case centres on two main questions: first, whether the administration can rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose the tariffs; and second, if that use of the law is found improper, whether the United States would be required to refund importers who have already paid the duties.

The outcome, however, may not be all-or-nothing.

One possibility is that the court narrows the administration’s authority under the IEEPA while ordering only partial reimbursement, alongside other tailored approaches for a politically sensitive matter being scrutinised on Wall Street.

And even if the White House were to lose, it could still pursue tariffs through alternative legal routes that do not depend on emergency powers under the act.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that he is expecting a “mishmash” decision.

Speaking in Minneapolis, Bessent argued that “what is not in doubt is our ability to continue collecting tariffs at roughly the same level, in terms of overall revenues,” but said “what is in doubt, and it’s a real shame for the American people, was the president loses flexibility to use tariffs both for national security, for negotiating leverage.”

Trump has cited the IEEPA in part as an emergency tool aimed at stopping the inflow of fentanyl to the US.