Chen Zhi’s reported arrest could reshape Cambodia’s political landscape

Kritsada Boonruang, a Thai independent academic based in the US state of Georgia, has published an article analysing on Thursday (January 8) Cambodia’s arrest of Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group, and his handover to China on January 7, 2026.

In the piece titled “Resetting the board: the fall of the ‘Chen Zhi empire’ and the ‘Cuba–Cambodia’ plot Washington is moving to destroy”, Kritsada argues that the move marks a turning point in Cambodian politics.

He says it should not be viewed solely as a crackdown on call-centre scams, but as a high-stakes decision by the Hun family under intensifying external pressure, particularly as the United States links transnational cybercrime networks to broader global security strategy.

The “Cuban cigar” link and cross-continental money flows

Kritsada says a key factor drawing heightened US attention to Cambodia is an alleged connection to global business networks, highlighted by claims involving shares in Habanos S.A., Cuba’s major state-linked cigar company.

He asserts that Chen Zhi has been identified as being involved as a nominee or financial backer.

According to the article, Washington could use this angle to frame Cambodia not only as a hub for scammers but also as an intermediary for money laundering and for supporting Cuba’s authoritarian system through cybercrime-linked finance.

Kritsada argues that this narrative would strengthen the US Justice Department’s legal and political basis to escalate countermeasures aimed at disrupting money flows from Asia that, he claims, help US adversaries in the Caribbean.