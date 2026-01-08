Cambodia extradites Prince Group’s Chen Zhi to China

Cambodian authorities have arrested Chen Zhi, founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group, and extradited him to China amid allegations linked to fraud, money laundering and transnational crime, according to reports citing an Interior Ministry statement.

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said that, under cooperation frameworks to combat transnational crime and following a request from relevant Chinese authorities, Cambodia arrested three Chinese nationals — Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang and Shao Ji Hui — and has already extradited them to China.

The arrest of the influential businessman is being described in reports as the endpoint of an international pursuit that intensified in late 2025, after the United States was said to have brought charges in absentia and accused him of being a key figure behind large-scale crypto-related scams and alleged links to trafficking victims forced to work in “scam compounds”.

Reports also claim that proceeds from fraud and electronic money-laundering networks funded an extravagant lifestyle, including collecting Picasso artworks and owning private jets and yachts. One report said US authorities seized bitcoin tied to the network valued at US$14 billion.