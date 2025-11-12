On October 14, 2025, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against Chen Zhi, chairman of Cambodia’s Prince Group, alleging his involvement in wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies. The DOJ also announced the seizure of 127,000 Bitcoins, believed to be connected to Chen, but refused to disclose when or how the assets were obtained.

Chinese cybersecurity authorities now accuse the United States of having hacked Chen’s holdings in 2020, calling it “a classic state-run theft under the guise of justice.” US federal prosecutors handling Chen’s case declined to comment on how the government came to possess the Bitcoins, which were seized in the largest digital asset confiscation in US history.

Beyond the crypto dispute, Beijing has accused Washington of multiple cyber intrusions this year, including exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server to attack Chinese companies, and hacking China’s National Time Service Center, allegedly with “irrefutable evidence.” However, observers note that China’s accusations lack detailed forensic or technical proof.