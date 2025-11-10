AMLO deputy chief confirms ongoing probe into assets and money trail of Chen Zhi

He noted that Thailand, as a regional economic hub, remains vulnerable to illicit financial flows. However, the government and related agencies are intensifying efforts to share data and coordinate actions. He cited the recent case involving Ly Yong Phat, a major Cambodian businessman, whose assets were seized in a joint operation by AMLO and the Cyber Police Division.

Regarding the 43 foreign nationals named by the United States as being linked to online scam operations, Kamolsit said Thai authorities are already sharing information and reviewing financial transactions. If any connection to wrongdoing is confirmed, AMLO has the power to seize assets under anti-money laundering laws — even if the individuals are not direct offenders but are linked to the network.

As for reports of unusual gold exports from Thailand to Cambodia, Kamolsit said AMLO is verifying the full financial trail and relevant facts but cannot draw conclusions until the investigation is complete.

“AMLO will expedite the process to reach a clear outcome as soon as possible,” he said. “The public can be assured that AMLO is working at full capacity and will not allow criminal networks to move illicit funds freely within Thailand.”