DSI probes Prince International over suspected ties to Chen Zhi’s network

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tasked the Justice Ministry with leading a coordinated crackdown on call centre and scam syndicates that have caused extensive public losses.

He said the ministry has held discussions with related agencies including the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to verify and investigate all suspected cases.

Rutthapon has instructed the DSI chief to exercise legal authority to initiate special investigations and establish committees for preliminary probes in every reported case.

“If there is sufficient evidence, it will be accepted as a special case and handled according to the law. Every report about scam networks will be investigated immediately,” he said.