DSI probes Prince International over suspected ties to Chen Zhi’s network

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tasked the Justice Ministry with leading a coordinated crackdown on call centre and scam syndicates that have caused extensive public losses.
He said the ministry has held discussions with related agencies including the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to verify and investigate all suspected cases.
Rutthapon has instructed the DSI chief to exercise legal authority to initiate special investigations and establish committees for preliminary probes in every reported case.
“If there is sufficient evidence, it will be accepted as a special case and handled according to the law. Every report about scam networks will be investigated immediately,” he said.
The Justice Minister confirmed that DSI has begun a preliminary investigation into Prince International, a Thailand-registered company reportedly linked to Prince Holding Group, chaired by Chen Zhi.
The group has been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom for its alleged involvement in large-scale scam operations across Southeast Asia, leading to the freezing of assets worth hundreds of billions of baht.
“DSI has already established a fact-finding committee to review Prince International’s registration records and business structure. We are also requesting information from both domestic and international authorities to verify the connection,” Rutthapon said.
He added that the company, located in the Sino-Thai area, remains under scrutiny, with officials carefully gathering details from multiple agencies.
Addressing reports that certain politicians or cabinet ministers might be linked to scam networks, Rutthapon said no such names currently appear in DSI or AMLO records. However, “if there is clear evidence, we will take immediate legal action without exception,” he stressed.
He also invited members of the public and media to provide any credible information, noting that scam operations are a national threat.
On allegations raised by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who claimed that some ministers were connected to scam rings, Rutthapon said the ministry would formally request supporting documents from him.
“If Rangsiman provides verified evidence, we will investigate right away. Without documentation, we cannot conclude or confirm anything,” he said.
Meanwhile, AMLO secretary-general Thepsu Bowornchotidara explained that asset freezes require sufficient prima facie evidence of underlying offences. He added that AMLO is working closely with both local and international agencies to trace Chen Zhi’s financial network and identify any assets possibly held in Thailand.