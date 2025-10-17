DSI and cyber police shut down major online gambling sites with THB 15.2bn turnover

The Thai government has launched a major operation to dismantle online gambling networks, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) collaborating with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) to target large-scale operators generating a combined annual turnover of more than THB 15.2 billion. The Ministry of Justice and Royal Thai Police coordinated the effort.

Key arrests include:

gts89.com & gtb89.com – turnover over THB 2 billion; three suspects arrested under warrants. app.789heng.xyz – turnover over THB 14.4 billion; simultaneous raids across Chiang Mai, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Chonburi at 11 locations; 15 suspects arrested. sexybaccarat4.com – turnover over THB 600 million; raids at four sites in Bangkok and other provinces; eight suspects arrested. huayrich.vvipbx.com – turnover over THB 120 million; two raids in Chiang Rai; three suspects arrested. mungme168 – turnover over THB 70 million; two suspects arrested. LOT1669 – turnover over THB 10 million; three suspects arrested. A network laundering money from gambling accounts to website owners, turnover in the hundreds of millions; one raid; two suspects arrested. Other related cases resulted in 16 suspects arrested under warrants.

Justice Minister Police Maj Gen Rutthapon Naowarat stated that the DSI and the cyber crime unit are fully committed to tackling online gambling, call centre scams, and all forms of cybercrime to swiftly alleviate the impact on the public.