Depa pushes Thailand’s first gaming law in ASEAN to curb hidden gambling

Nuttapon clarified that the draft law is not intended to restrict competition but rather to "regulate the game market" to make it fair and sustainable. It mandates the establishment of three separate committees:

Registration Committee Regulatory and Inspection Committee (led by the Cyber Police and Provincial Police) Game Industry Promotion Committee

These committees will have distinct functions to minimise overlap and strike a balance among security, economy, and industry growth.

The Game Act is also viewed as a crucial piece of the puzzle for enhancing the potential of Thai games on the global stage.

It is expected to establish industry standards comparable to leading nations, giving Thai developers the confidence to expand into international markets with clear government support.

If passed this year, Thailand would become the first ASEAN country with specific game legislation and the fourth in Asia, following China, Japan, and South Korea.

In parallel, Thailand is preparing to host Gamescom Asia 2025 on October 16 in Bangkok.

This marks the first time the global game industry event will be held in Thailand, moving from its previous location in Singapore.

Depa, in collaboration with public and private sector partners, is driving this effort to showcase Thailand's potential as a leader in the Asian game industry and attract global investor confidence.

Depa remains open to feedback from all sectors, especially the private sector and game associations, to ensure the law is comprehensive and equitable. If enacted within the four-month timeframe, the bill will serve as a vital mechanism to close legal loopholes, protect consumers from fraudulent games, and promote the sustainable growth of the Thai gaming industry.

Panchat Sinsuk