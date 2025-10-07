Depa pushes Thailand’s first gaming law in ASEAN to curb hidden gambling

Assist Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President and CEO of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), revealed that Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob has placed strong emphasis on the draft Promotion of the Game Industry Act, which is currently being prepared for submission to the Cabinet for consideration in the near future.
The bill has already been endorsed by the revolving fund committee of the Comptroller General’s Department and has received budgetary allocation from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
The draft law, which has been in development for over a year, aims to establish a central regulatory framework for Thailand’s gaming industry. It focuses particularly on games with “hidden gambling” elements, such as randomised reward systems, prize draws, or point-accumulation games redeemable for rewards.
Currently, no agency has clear authority to effectively monitor or block such games. Once enacted, the Game Industry Promotion Act will empower the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to immediately suspend unregistered games and audit operators for compliance with safety, fairness, and transparency standards.
Nuttapon clarified that the draft law is not intended to restrict competition but rather to "regulate the game market" to make it fair and sustainable. It mandates the establishment of three separate committees:
These committees will have distinct functions to minimise overlap and strike a balance among security, economy, and industry growth.
The Game Act is also viewed as a crucial piece of the puzzle for enhancing the potential of Thai games on the global stage.
It is expected to establish industry standards comparable to leading nations, giving Thai developers the confidence to expand into international markets with clear government support.
If passed this year, Thailand would become the first ASEAN country with specific game legislation and the fourth in Asia, following China, Japan, and South Korea.
In parallel, Thailand is preparing to host Gamescom Asia 2025 on October 16 in Bangkok.
This marks the first time the global game industry event will be held in Thailand, moving from its previous location in Singapore.
Depa, in collaboration with public and private sector partners, is driving this effort to showcase Thailand's potential as a leader in the Asian game industry and attract global investor confidence.
Depa remains open to feedback from all sectors, especially the private sector and game associations, to ensure the law is comprehensive and equitable. If enacted within the four-month timeframe, the bill will serve as a vital mechanism to close legal loopholes, protect consumers from fraudulent games, and promote the sustainable growth of the Thai gaming industry.
Panchat Sinsuk