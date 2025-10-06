First Army warns it will skip RBC meeting if Cambodia fails to submit eviction plan

In its daily situation report dated Monday (October 6), the First Army said it had earlier requested the Fifth Military Region to prepare a plan for evicting Cambodian civilians from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, and Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district of Sa Kaeo province, prior to attending the RBC meeting.

However, Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region replied on Sunday (October 5) that it was unable to proceed with the request.