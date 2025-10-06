First Army warns it will skip RBC meeting if Cambodia fails to submit eviction plan

The First Army Area on Monday reaffirmed its stance that it would not participate in the forthcoming Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting if Cambodia’s 5th Military Region fails to comply with the conditions for submitting an eviction plan for Cambodian settlers encroaching on Thai territory.
In its daily situation report dated Monday (October 6), the First Army said it had earlier requested the Fifth Military Region to prepare a plan for evicting Cambodian civilians from Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district, and Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district of Sa Kaeo province, prior to attending the RBC meeting.
However, Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region replied on Sunday (October 5) that it was unable to proceed with the request.
The First Army reiterated that without cooperation from Cambodia in drafting the eviction plan for civilians residing within Thailand’s sovereign territory, the RBC meeting cannot proceed, as there would be no further agenda to resolve the ongoing border dispute.