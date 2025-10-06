Cambodia escorts observer team to disputed border ahead of Thai eviction deadline

Cambodia on Monday escorted its Interim Observer Team (IOT) to the disputed border area near Ban Nong Chan village in Khok Sung district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, just four days before Thailand’s eviction deadline for Cambodian settlers encroaching on forest land.

The move came after Thailand’s forestry officials and Sa Kaeo provincial authorities installed official notices ordering Cambodian villagers who had settled in forest reserve areas near Ban Nong Chan to prepare relocation plans and leave the area by October 10.