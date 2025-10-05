First Army Area to protect Thai villagers amid Cambodia border tensions

The First Army Area on Sunday (October 5) provided an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation in Sa Kaeo province and nearby areas, where tensions remain high around Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district and Ta Phraya district.
After receiving complaints from local residents expressing fear of entering their farmland due to safety concerns, Lt Gen Worayot Leuangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, instructed his public relations team to inform villagers that if they felt unsafe, they could alert the military, which would provide protection in all areas.
Regarding the postponed Regional Border Committee meeting, the First Army Area said Cambodia had been asked to submit details of its plan to relocate Cambodian settlers from the disputed zone by Tuesday (October 7). Failure to do so would result in the suspension of further talks, the army warned.
The army reiterated Thailand’s stance that “if there is still a threat, we will not continue discussions. Problems must be resolved together. The current sentiment is that Thai people understand the issue, the government is ready to compensate, and everyone is united to overcome the situation.”
The First Army Area’s strategic team expressed confidence that by the October 10 deadline, the relocation of Cambodian villagers would proceed positively.
The operation will follow the principle of “from simple to complex, from clear to unclear,” starting with confirmed areas and gradually extending to more ambiguous ones, applying a measured approach while strictly respecting human rights.
As for the construction of a new border fence, the First Army Area commander plans to visit the site next week to assess suitable locations. The Royal Thai Armed Forces will hold discussions with the Royal Thai Army, local units, and administrative officials to accelerate the process.