First Army Area to protect Thai villagers amid Cambodia border tensions

The First Army Area on Sunday (October 5) provided an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation in Sa Kaeo province and nearby areas, where tensions remain high around Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district and Ta Phraya district.

After receiving complaints from local residents expressing fear of entering their farmland due to safety concerns, Lt Gen Worayot Leuangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, instructed his public relations team to inform villagers that if they felt unsafe, they could alert the military, which would provide protection in all areas.