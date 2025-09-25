First Army Area vows to regain sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaew

Actions if Cambodia Fails to Meet Deadline

If Cambodia fails to meet the deadline, Amarit stated that the First Army Area would inform the Royal Thai Army, which would notify the Defence Ministry and the government to take appropriate measures.

Smooth Transition with Successor

Amarit expressed confidence that his successor could continue his work without disruption, as the First Army Area operates under a systematic framework laid by the Royal Thai Army. He also assured that the Sa Kaeo governor would remain in charge of operations to reclaim the occupied land from the Cambodian encroachers.

Inspection of Sa Kaeo Border Operations

Amarit made the statement during an inspection trip to the Sa Kaeo border. He visited the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 12, where he was briefed by Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Task Force, and Governor Parinya.

During the visit, Amarit praised the cooperation among various security forces, including paramilitary troopers, border patrol police, crowd control police, and defense volunteers, in maintaining security along the border. He acknowledged their efforts to defend Thai territory.

Differences in Provocation Tactics by Cambodia

Amarit highlighted the differences in the tactics used by Cambodia in the First and Second Army Areas. In Sa Kaeo, which falls under the First Army Area’s responsibility, Cambodia used civilians—including women, children, and monks—to provoke Thai security officials, violating ceasefire conditions. In contrast, Cambodia's provocation in areas under the Second Army Area’s control involved military troops.

Amarit stressed that Thailand would not yield to Cambodia’s tactics. Since September 4, Thailand has been working to corner Cambodia into playing by Thailand's rules.

