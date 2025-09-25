First Army Area vows to regain sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaew

The commander of the First Army Area, Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, vowed on Thursday to regain sovereignty over two villages in Sa Kaeo where Cambodians have encroached. He assured that the upcoming succession of his post at the end of this month would not affect ongoing operations.
Lt Gen Amarit confirmed that Thailand would regain sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, located in Si Sa Ket's Khok Sung district. However, he acknowledged that the process would take several steps and require coordination from multiple government agencies.
Amarit emphasized that the First Army Area could not act alone to resolve the issue. Cooperation from various government agencies was crucial to successfully reclaim the areas.
The two villages have been inhabited by descendants of Cambodian refugees who fled the country's civil war decades ago. After the civil war ended, these refugees chose not to return to Cambodia and instead remained in the area, encroaching on Thai soil.
Following border clashes in late July, the First Army Area erected barbed-wire fences around Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, demanding that the Cambodian encroachers leave. Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat has set an October 10 deadline for Cambodia to submit an evacuation plan for the resettlement of the Cambodian encroachers.
If Cambodia fails to meet the deadline, Amarit stated that the First Army Area would inform the Royal Thai Army, which would notify the Defence Ministry and the government to take appropriate measures.
Amarit expressed confidence that his successor could continue his work without disruption, as the First Army Area operates under a systematic framework laid by the Royal Thai Army. He also assured that the Sa Kaeo governor would remain in charge of operations to reclaim the occupied land from the Cambodian encroachers.
Amarit made the statement during an inspection trip to the Sa Kaeo border. He visited the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 12, where he was briefed by Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Task Force, and Governor Parinya.
During the visit, Amarit praised the cooperation among various security forces, including paramilitary troopers, border patrol police, crowd control police, and defense volunteers, in maintaining security along the border. He acknowledged their efforts to defend Thai territory.
Amarit highlighted the differences in the tactics used by Cambodia in the First and Second Army Areas. In Sa Kaeo, which falls under the First Army Area’s responsibility, Cambodia used civilians—including women, children, and monks—to provoke Thai security officials, violating ceasefire conditions. In contrast, Cambodia's provocation in areas under the Second Army Area’s control involved military troops.
Amarit stressed that Thailand would not yield to Cambodia’s tactics. Since September 4, Thailand has been working to corner Cambodia into playing by Thailand's rules.