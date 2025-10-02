New First Army Area chief visits Ban Nong Chan Wednesday night

The newly appointed commander of the First Army Area made a surprise visit to Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo late on Wednesday night.

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan arrived at Ban Nong Chan in Tambon None Mak Moon, Khok Sung district, at 10 pm on Wednesday, just hours after assuming his post in a ceremony at the First Army Area headquarters in Bangkok.

Worayos did not inform his subordinates about the visit in advance.

He was welcomed by a small group of villagers, several village defence volunteers, and Col Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Aranyaprathet Taskforce.