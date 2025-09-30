RTA warns Cambodia may ‘tremble in fear’ at new First and Second Army chiefs

Army announces appointments with strong message

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday warned its Cambodian counterpart that it may “tremble in fear” at the appointment of two experienced generals as the new commanders of the First and Second Army areas.

In a post on its official Facebook page RTA Updating at 1.27 pm, the army said the two new chiefs were well-versed in border strategies, conflicts and operations, with extensive combat experience.

“Meet the new commanders of the First Army Area and Second Army Area. Cambodia will shiver [in fear],” the post declared.

Graphic highlights military reshuffle

The post featured a graphic with the mugshots of the two generals, accompanied by the caption: “Full team, going full steam. Sovereignty comes first with new vision, swift and clear actions.”