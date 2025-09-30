RTA warns Cambodia may ‘tremble in fear’ at new First and Second Army chiefs

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday warned its Cambodian counterpart that it may “tremble in fear” at the appointment of two experienced generals as the new commanders of the First and Second Army areas.
In a post on its official Facebook page RTA Updating at 1.27 pm, the army said the two new chiefs were well-versed in border strategies, conflicts and operations, with extensive combat experience.
“Meet the new commanders of the First Army Area and Second Army Area. Cambodia will shiver [in fear],” the post declared.
The post featured a graphic with the mugshots of the two generals, accompanied by the caption: “Full team, going full steam. Sovereignty comes first with new vision, swift and clear actions.”
It introduced Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, a graduate of Class 28 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS), as the new First Army Area commander. The RTA noted Worayos’ decades of experience operating in Sa Kaeo province and his in-depth knowledge of the Cambodian army.
The graphic also presented Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, AFAPS Class 26, as the new Second Army Area commander.
According to the RTA, Weerayut is a native of the Northeast and has long experience in lower northeastern border provinces. He played a key role in recent Thai-Cambodian border conflicts and has worked in the Joint Boundary Committee, the General Border Committee and the Regional Border Committee.
Worayos, who will assume his new post on October 1, succeeds Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, who will become Assistant Army Commander-in-Chief. Sources described Worayos as a member of the “Burapha Phayak” (Eastern Tiger) forces with a strong track record in handling Thai-Cambodian border issues.
Weerayut succeeds Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, who retires on September 30. His career has been rooted in the lower Northeast, giving him deep knowledge of the terrain, particularly the Chong An Ma Pass and Pha Mor Edang cliff. His succession is seen as smooth, given his active role in operations and planning alongside Boonsin.
The appointments of Worayos and Weerayut were among senior military positions confirmed by a royal command in the annual reshuffle. Both are expected to play key roles in overseeing Thailand’s sensitive border areas with Cambodia.