New First Army Area chief vows to defend territories with life

The new commander of the First Army Area, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, vowed on his first day in office to defend Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests with his life.
He made the pledge during a formal ceremony at the First Army Area headquarters in Bangkok, where he officially succeeded Gen Amarit Boonsuya.
Amarit has been promoted from First Army Area chief and lieutenant general to full general, now serving as an assistant commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA).
“Please have confidence in the First Army Area,” Worayos declared. “I am ready to defend the sovereignty and national interest. I will do my best, even with my life, and give priority to national interest.”
The handover ceremony included the signing of official transfer documents, followed by a review of the guard of honour in front of the headquarters.
In his parting speech, Amarit praised his subordinates for their full cooperation during his tenure. He described his successor as a capable leader and role model, expressing confidence that under Worayos’s command, the First Army Area would remain a key force for the RTA, supporting both national defence and development for peace and prosperity.
In his reply speech, Worayos expressed gratitude to His Majesty the King for appointing him to the new post.
He vowed to uphold national security, protect the Royal Family, and carry out the policies of the RTA commander-in-chief with loyalty to the King. He further emphasised his commitment to defending sovereignty and assisting the Thai people.
The First Army Area is one of the most important commands of the Royal Thai Army. It oversees Bangkok and 25 central provinces and plays a central role in safeguarding national security.
The command also controls two key territorial defence task forces: