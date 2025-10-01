New First Army Area chief vows to defend territories with life

Lt Gen Worayos assumes command with strong pledge

The new commander of the First Army Area, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, vowed on his first day in office to defend Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests with his life.

He made the pledge during a formal ceremony at the First Army Area headquarters in Bangkok, where he officially succeeded Gen Amarit Boonsuya.

Amarit has been promoted from First Army Area chief and lieutenant general to full general, now serving as an assistant commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA).

“Please have confidence in the First Army Area,” Worayos declared. “I am ready to defend the sovereignty and national interest. I will do my best, even with my life, and give priority to national interest.”