Cambodia rejects Thailand’s call for eviction plan, insists on JBC process

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 05, 2025

Cambodia has declined Thailand’s request to prepare an eviction plan for Cambodian civilians residing in contested areas of Sa Kaeo province, insisting that the issue should be resolved through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) mechanism.

The Cambodian 5th Military Region issued an official letter in response to Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the 1st Army Area and Thai Co-Chairman of the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC).

The letter was in reply to correspondence No. KH.0481/6556 from the 1st Army Area, dated October 3 2025. The letter read as follows:
 

Dear Commander,

I have the honour to present my compliment to Lieutenant General Commander and to refer to the above subject, in accordance with the spirit of the Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on 10 September 2025 in Koh Kong Province, Kingdom of Cambodia, the 5th Military Region has issued an invitation to the 1st Army Area to the Second Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Regional Border Committee (RBC), to be held from 10 to 12 October 2025 in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, Kingdom of of Cambodia, hosted by the Cambodian side.

On 4 October 2025, the 5th Military Region received a response letter from the 1st Army Area stating that the 1st Army Area would agree to attend the RBC meeting on the condition that the 5th Military Region prepares an eviction plan for the Cambodian civilians in the contested areas opposite Nong Chan Village, Nong Ya Kaeo Village, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, and Ta Phak Ya Village, Ta Phak Ya District, Sa Kaeo Province - a total of three areas - and submits this eviction plan to the 1st Army Area by 7 October 2025.

In this case, the 5th Military Region would like to clarify its position as follow:

  1. The proposal for the RBC meeting between the 5th Military Region and the 1st Army Area is consistent with the spirit of the outcome of the 1st Special GBC Meeting, as well as the outcomes of the First Extraordinary RBC Meeting between the 5th Military Region and the 1st Army Area, held on 22 August 2025.
     
  2. With regard to the case of Chok Chey and Prey Chan Villages proposed by the 1st Army Area, any action must be carried out in accordance with the agreement reached at the 1st Special GBC meeting on 10 September 2025 - particularly Point 8 of the Agreed Minutes, which recognised the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) as the mechanism to bring solution to issue related to joint survey and demarcation. Specifically, the RBC at the regional level is only authorised to address local incidents, de-escalate tensions, and resolve issues on the ground through peaceful means. However, the RBC does not have the mandate or the authority to determine or alter the boundary line.
     
  3. I would also like to emphasise that on-the-ground observations have clearly demonstrated that in some areas, there are also occupation and usage by Thai nationals on the land within Cambodian sovereignty. This situation underscores the complexity and sensitivity of resolving border issues, which must be addressed in full respect for the agreements and principles previously established and agreed by both sides. Cambodia remains committed to upholding the understandings reached between the two countries, including refraining from unilateral actions and awaiting the outcome of the JBC meeting regarding the cases in Chok Chey and Prey Chan villages (including areas where Thai infrastructure has been constructed and Thai nationals are operating beyond existing border pillars). Cambodia also calls for the convening of the JBC meeting at the earliest possible opportunity to find a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution.
     
  4. The 5th Military Region calls for the full respect of the agreements reached at past meetings of the GBC and RBC meetings. Cambodia emphasises the importance of creating an environment conducive to a peaceful resolution of the border issue, particularly by avoiding all actions that could affect the safety and livelihoods of people on both sides, pending the decision of the JBC meeting of our two countries.

Please accept, Lieutenant General Commander, the assurance of my sincere appreciation and consideration.

