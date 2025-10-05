Cambodia rejects Thailand’s call for eviction plan, insists on JBC process

Dear Commander,

I have the honour to present my compliment to Lieutenant General Commander and to refer to the above subject, in accordance with the spirit of the Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on 10 September 2025 in Koh Kong Province, Kingdom of Cambodia, the 5th Military Region has issued an invitation to the 1st Army Area to the Second Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Regional Border Committee (RBC), to be held from 10 to 12 October 2025 in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, Kingdom of of Cambodia, hosted by the Cambodian side.

On 4 October 2025, the 5th Military Region received a response letter from the 1st Army Area stating that the 1st Army Area would agree to attend the RBC meeting on the condition that the 5th Military Region prepares an eviction plan for the Cambodian civilians in the contested areas opposite Nong Chan Village, Nong Ya Kaeo Village, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, and Ta Phak Ya Village, Ta Phak Ya District, Sa Kaeo Province - a total of three areas - and submits this eviction plan to the 1st Army Area by 7 October 2025.