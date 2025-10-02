Thai Foreign Minister to Question Chinese Envoy Over 'Old' Cambodia Weapons Report

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, announced plans to contact the Chinese Embassy for clarification after reports circulated regarding China’s alleged military support to Cambodia.

Speaking at Government House following a National Security Council meeting on Thursday, Sihasak confirmed he would seek "clarification" from Beijing's representatives, although he noted that the Defence Minister had already dismissed the reports as "old news."

The Foreign Minister played down the severity of the reports, asserting that the sale or provision of weapons for national defence is a common practice among many countries.