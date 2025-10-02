Thai Foreign Minister to Question Chinese Envoy Over 'Old' Cambodia Weapons Report

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, announced plans to contact the Chinese Embassy for clarification after reports circulated regarding China’s alleged military support to Cambodia.
Speaking at Government House following a National Security Council meeting on Thursday, Sihasak confirmed he would seek "clarification" from Beijing's representatives, although he noted that the Defence Minister had already dismissed the reports as "old news."
The Foreign Minister played down the severity of the reports, asserting that the sale or provision of weapons for national defence is a common practice among many countries.
"They might provide it, but they are not supporting them to use those weapons to invade other countries," Sihasak stated. "It does not mean they are assisting Cambodia to invade Thailand... This is normal in the matter of buying and selling weapons, which we also do."
Sihasak also addressed the ongoing issue of landmine clearance along the Thai-Cambodian border, a topic discussed at the National Security Council and within the framework of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
He confirmed that both nations have committed to jointly clear mines, withdraw heavy weapons, and tackle transnational crime, with specific details of the talks currently being processed.
When asked about Cambodia’s reported lack of cooperation in clearing mines in certain areas, Sihasak was cautious: "We will go and talk to them... We expressed our strong commitment [at the recent meeting] in New York to concrete action on the agreed-upon issues. Everything depends on sincerity."
He added that international assistance for mine clearance is available, citing Norway as one nation ready to help. The Foreign Ministry will follow up on the matter, noting that the weapons reports remain unconfirmed by official sources.