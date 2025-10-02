Foreign Minister outlines Thailand’s global and regional diplomacy, urges Cambodia’s sincerity in border cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday delivered a briefing to 99 diplomats from 67 countries and five international organisations following his assumption of office and the government’s policy statement to Parliament. He emphasised that the government will utilise the four-month period effectively, focusing on restoring Thailand’s international profile across political, security, economic, and diplomatic spheres.
Sihasak highlighted his participation in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to showcase Thailand’s meaningful role on the international stage. He addressed critical issues including the Middle East, climate change, human trafficking, children’s rights, and women’s rights. During the visit, he also met with the Japanese Foreign Minister, then-chair of the Ottawa Convention meeting, to brief on the Thai-Cambodian border situation where Thai soldiers encountered landmines. He stressed that Cambodia should expedite cooperation in demining in line with the Joint Boundary Commission’s prior resolutions.
The Foreign Minister further met with the Russian Foreign Minister, incoming chair of the UN Security Council, and the UN Secretary-General, reaffirming Thailand’s efforts to resolve the Thai-Cambodian bilateral issues without escalating them internationally. He reiterated Thailand’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all neighbouring countries while advancing national interests and highlighted discussions on the situation in Myanmar.
Sihasak stressed that Thailand is not an adversary of Cambodia and should not be treated as such. Thailand is ready to engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes but insists on maintaining its sovereignty and requires genuine cooperation and dedicated space for negotiation, which he noted has not yet been achieved.
The Foreign Minister also revealed that during his participation at the UNGA, he met with Prak Sokun, the Cambodian Foreign Minister, to discuss the upcoming quadrilateral meeting between Thailand, Cambodia, the United States, and Malaysia. The meeting aimed to foster dialogue and improve relations. However, Cambodia’s statements at the UNGA did not accurately reflect the discussions that had taken place. Sihasak therefore adjusted his remarks to ensure the international community understood Thailand’s intentions, highlighting how Thailand had assisted Cambodia in the past—not as a favour, but through mediation in Cambodia’s internal peace negotiations and post-conflict reconstruction. He stressed that the current situation does not reflect Thailand’s wishes, and overcoming it requires finding common ground and making progress towards normalising relations.
Regarding the path to restoring relations with Cambodia, Sihasak emphasised that sincerity is essential in resolving conflicts gradually to build trust. Misleading information could reverse progress, and Thailand must communicate the facts as clearly as possible.
On questions from diplomats regarding the government’s approach to a referendum on MOU 43-44, Sihasak confirmed that the issue was raised. He explained that the public would be involved in decisions about annulment, with initial guidance provided by Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Bowornsak Uwanno. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure that citizens have access to accurate information to make informed decisions, and any annulment must be mutual, as specified in the MOUs.
Additionally, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified that during the briefing to diplomats and representatives of international organisations, the Foreign Minister highlighted Thailand’s comprehensive foreign policy. Despite the limited four-month period, the government is committed to making it meaningful in terms of international engagement, pursuing proactive and economic diplomacy to protect national interests. Thailand will continue to play an active role in global affairs and strengthen ASEAN’s stability and centrality as a cornerstone of Thai foreign policy.
Nikorndej reiterated that the current Thai-Cambodian border situation is not in Thailand’s interest. Thailand seeks normalised relations and is ready to negotiate a resolution, which will require Cambodia’s sincerity and cooperation in areas such as demining, withdrawal of heavy weapons, and suppression of cross-border crime. He expressed disappointment over Cambodia’s deliberate creation of incidents and staged accusations against Thailand, as well as the dissemination of distorted information internationally, reflecting a lack of genuine intent.