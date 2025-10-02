Foreign Minister outlines Thailand’s global and regional diplomacy, urges Cambodia’s sincerity in border cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday delivered a briefing to 99 diplomats from 67 countries and five international organisations following his assumption of office and the government’s policy statement to Parliament. He emphasised that the government will utilise the four-month period effectively, focusing on restoring Thailand’s international profile across political, security, economic, and diplomatic spheres.

Sihasak highlighted his participation in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to showcase Thailand’s meaningful role on the international stage. He addressed critical issues including the Middle East, climate change, human trafficking, children’s rights, and women’s rights. During the visit, he also met with the Japanese Foreign Minister, then-chair of the Ottawa Convention meeting, to brief on the Thai-Cambodian border situation where Thai soldiers encountered landmines. He stressed that Cambodia should expedite cooperation in demining in line with the Joint Boundary Commission’s prior resolutions.

The Foreign Minister further met with the Russian Foreign Minister, incoming chair of the UN Security Council, and the UN Secretary-General, reaffirming Thailand’s efforts to resolve the Thai-Cambodian bilateral issues without escalating them internationally. He reiterated Thailand’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all neighbouring countries while advancing national interests and highlighted discussions on the situation in Myanmar.