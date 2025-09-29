PM’s sec-gen defends Sihasak’s UNGA attendance before policy debate

Legal and political assurances

According to Trisulee, the Office of the Council of State confirmed that Sihasak’s mission fell within the constitutional allowance for urgent action. Borwornsak further assured the Cabinet that the UNGA trip was an urgent mission to safeguard Thailand’s interests and manage sensitive issues with neighbouring countries.

She added that the precedent was not new. In 2008, the Cabinet had also assigned a foreign minister to attend the UNGA before presenting a policy statement to Parliament.

Upholding national interest

“The government of Prime Minister Anutin has acted with prudence and placed national interest above all,” Trisulee said.

“The foreign minister’s attendance at the UNGA was in line with the rule of law and the constitution, ensuring Thailand’s rights and honour were upheld before the international community.”