PM’s sec-gen defends Sihasak’s UNGA attendance before policy debate

Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Trisulee Trisoranakul on Monday defended Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow’s attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday, insisting the trip was constitutional and necessary for the national interest.
Trisulee said the Cabinet had consulted both the Council of State and Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno, a legal expert, before assigning Sihasak to attend the UNGA. She explained that Article 162 (2) of the constitution permits the government to act on urgent matters affecting the national interest, even before delivering its policy statement to Parliament.
Her remarks came after academics and critics accused the government of breaching the charter by sending Sihasak to deliver a speech at the UNGA before Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy statement in Parliament on Monday.
Trisulee said Sihasak had informed the Cabinet on September 24 that Anutin had assigned him to address the UNGA and meet with the UN secretary-general to present Thailand’s stance on the Thai–Cambodian border conflict. The move aimed to prevent Cambodia from unilaterally presenting its case to the international community.
According to Trisulee, the Office of the Council of State confirmed that Sihasak’s mission fell within the constitutional allowance for urgent action. Borwornsak further assured the Cabinet that the UNGA trip was an urgent mission to safeguard Thailand’s interests and manage sensitive issues with neighbouring countries.
She added that the precedent was not new. In 2008, the Cabinet had also assigned a foreign minister to attend the UNGA before presenting a policy statement to Parliament.
“The government of Prime Minister Anutin has acted with prudence and placed national interest above all,” Trisulee said.
“The foreign minister’s attendance at the UNGA was in line with the rule of law and the constitution, ensuring Thailand’s rights and honour were upheld before the international community.”