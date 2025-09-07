Sihasak meets Anutin, discusses foreign policy direction

At the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, incoming foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the Charista coffee shop on the first floor of the party office on Sunday (September 7).
When asked by reporters about preparations for foreign policy, Sihasak said he had already spoken briefly with the prime minister. “The prime minister has outlined some positions, but from now on we will have to sit down and discuss in detail to exchange ideas,” he said.
Asked about the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting being held on Sunday (September 7), Sihasak confirmed: “Yes, the prime minister consulted me. We agreed that problems must be resolved peacefully while fully safeguarding our sovereignty. That is our approach, but I will not go into details at this stage.”