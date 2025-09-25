New Foreign Minister Sihasak takes office, meets officials, and heads to UNGA

Setting a Positive Direction for Diplomatic Relations

Though Sihasak acknowledged that his four-month term might be too short to resolve all issues, he stated that it could set a positive direction for addressing the Thai-Cambodian border dispute, provided Cambodia also showed sincerity in finding solutions.

Speech at UNGA: Bringing Thailand Back to Global Attention

Sihasak is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA, where he intends to raise Thailand's profile in the international community. His speech will address not only regional issues but also broader international concerns. He acknowledged the possibility that Cambodia might use the UNGA to distort information about Thailand, but he pledged to counter such claims during his speech.

Diplomatic Meetings with World Leaders

While at the UNGA, Sihasak will meet with several prominent leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, the Japanese Foreign Minister, who will lead efforts on landmine enforcement under the Geneva Convention, and the Russian Foreign Minister, who chairs the UN Security Council.

Brief UNGA Trip and Quick Return to Thailand

Sihasak emphasized that he would limit his time in New York as much as possible to return in time for the policy debate on Monday.

Addressing the Ban Nong Chan Issue

Regarding the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo, Sihasak reiterated that the area is definitively part of Thailand, as the Thai government had allowed Cambodian refugees to take shelter there during their flight from civil war. He confirmed that under his leadership, the Foreign Ministry would work towards a long-term, sustainable solution to the Ban Nong Chan issue and take steps to clearly demarcate the border to prevent future disputes.

Thailand’s Neutrality Amid US-China Tensions

On the ongoing tensions between the US and China, Sihasak stated that the Foreign Ministry would handle the situation creatively. "Being neutral doesn't mean we must stay at the centre," he said. "We may need to choose a direction depending on our interests, and priority should always be given to our national interests."

