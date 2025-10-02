Anutin signals to Cambodia: Thailand ready to close border indefinitely

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed the outcomes of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Thursday, October 2.

He stated that three main issues were considered, and in principle, the framework for constructing the Thai-Cambodian border fence was approved. The details of the project will be managed by the Royal Thai Army, with the design of the fence varying according to the terrain and the convenience of the local population.

When asked about the policy regarding the expulsion of Cambodian nationals encroaching on Thailand's sovereignty in the areas of Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, where the deadline set by the Sa Kaeo governor for their relocation is October 10, the Prime Minister stated that proper legal procedures must be followed and humanitarian principles must be considered, along with the potential consequences.

These may include the use of martial law, the Forest Act, and the Immigration Act. The Army will consult with the Sa Kaeo governor and the Ministry of the Interior regarding the matter.

Anutin, who also the Minister of the Interior emphasized that "these people are civilians, not soldiers. We must consider their way of life as they are already suffering, including children, women, and the elderly," and assured that the government would expel the Cambodian nationals from the area at an appropriate time, which would not necessarily be on October 10.

When asked whether the local population’s reaction would pressure the government, he responded that it would be necessary to provide further understanding of the situation.