Anutin signals to Cambodia: Thailand ready to close border indefinitely

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed the outcomes of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Thursday, October 2.
He stated that three main issues were considered, and in principle, the framework for constructing the Thai-Cambodian border fence was approved. The details of the project will be managed by the Royal Thai Army, with the design of the fence varying according to the terrain and the convenience of the local population.
When asked about the policy regarding the expulsion of Cambodian nationals encroaching on Thailand's sovereignty in the areas of Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, where the deadline set by the Sa Kaeo governor for their relocation is October 10, the Prime Minister stated that proper legal procedures must be followed and humanitarian principles must be considered, along with the potential consequences.
These may include the use of martial law, the Forest Act, and the Immigration Act. The Army will consult with the Sa Kaeo governor and the Ministry of the Interior regarding the matter.
Anutin, who also the Minister of the Interior emphasized that "these people are civilians, not soldiers. We must consider their way of life as they are already suffering, including children, women, and the elderly," and assured that the government would expel the Cambodian nationals from the area at an appropriate time, which would not necessarily be on October 10.
When asked whether the local population’s reaction would pressure the government, he responded that it would be necessary to provide further understanding of the situation.
When asked about the measures or strategies to pressure Cambodia into complying with agreements, such as withdrawing heavy weapons and military forces from the area, Anutin stated that the framework for this would be discussed within the General Border Committee (GBC) Thailand-Cambodia meetings, which is chaired by General Nathapol Nakphanit, the Thai Defence Minister.
He also mentioned that previous meetings had been held, and Thailand continues to maintain the stance that Cambodia must first comply with the required conditions before any further actions are taken.
When asked about the lack of progress in past meetings, the Prime Minister immediately responded that progress would begin from now on.
Regarding the statement made by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on the distorted facts, he believes that this issue will lead to further negotiations.
Regarding the government's apparent preference for using international platforms to pressure Cambodia rather than resorting to military force, He remarked that both strategies must be used in parallel , emphasized that the military must be prepared, and Thailand has communicated to the UN that Thailand is not the aggressor, but rather, it is Thailand that has been attacked. Thus, it is necessary to maintain this position.
On the issue of sovereignty protection, the Prime Minister confirmed that the military is ready to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand, as affirmed by the military.
He also noted that the government has supported the military, as evidenced by the Cabinet's approval of more than 800 million baht in funding to enhance the military's readiness to protect the Kingdom.
When further asked how the government plans to pressure Cambodia to comply with the agreements, Anutin stated that the government has already been exerting pressure in various ways.
When asked if Cambodia has responded to any proposals following the statement made by Thailand's Foreign Minister at the UN, Prime Minister Anutin said that communication has come from countries seeking peace and offering various suggestions. This is considered a response, even though the communication may not always be direct; it allows Thailand to understand that these discussions could lead to improvements in the relationship or actions from both countries.
When asked about Cambodia's lack of response on several issues, Anutin replied that Thailand has not taken any action in response. Therefore, if Cambodia asks Thailand to do things, such as opening borders or providing assistance in certain areas, Thailand will not comply.
He stated that he does not want to use the term "pressure" because, in reality, both countries have already been under significant pressure.
He suggested finding ways to communicate that "we are ready to maintain this situation, but if Cambodia wants the lives of its citizens, under its responsibility, to improve, they must accept our proposals."