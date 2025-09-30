Thai Foreign Minister Open to Talks with Cambodia on Border Conflict

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has confirmed that the Thai government is not closing the door to negotiations with Cambodia aimed at resolving the long-standing border conflict.

Addressing the Parliament during a policy briefing on Tuesday, Sihasak acknowledged that resolving the dispute between the two nations would be a formidable task, stating that the strategy must involve transcending the existing conflict.

He stressed that while future talks would focus on peace-building, they would not touch upon the issue of territorial sovereignty.

The Minister maintained that although Thailand was prepared for dialogue, the country was currently awaiting a clear signal of readiness from the Cambodian side.

Sihasak expressed concern over the current situation, citing the “complex problems” and Cambodia’s “inconsistent approach” as complicating factors.

Furthermore, he noted that the Cambodian government has yet to demonstrate "sincerity" towards commencing the talks.