Thailand Seeks Return to Global Stage as Foreign Minister Leads UN Push

Thailand is mounting a significant diplomatic offensive at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow leading a delegation to the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York to place the nation "back on the global radar."

The high-level Thai mission, which includes executives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health, is participating in the UNGA80 High-level Week from 23–29 September 2025.

The core objectives are to articulate Thailand's vision on international affairs and to foster economic cooperation.

Diplomacy and Global Stance

The Foreign Minister, who arrived on 26 September, has two primary missions.

Firstly, Thailand aims to reassert its global relevance by clearly stating its position on major international principles, addressing issues both distant, such as the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, and those closer to home, including the situation in Myanmar and tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. This vision will be outlined in the Minister’s address to the UN General Assembly on 27 September.

Secondly, Sihasak has a packed schedule of bilateral meetings with key global figures, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN General Assembly (PGA80), Annalena Baerbock.