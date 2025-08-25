Thailand Defends Key Border Treaty as Essential for Resolving Cambodia Dispute

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is defending a 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cambodia, arguing that the agreement is crucial for resolving long-standing border disputes and is beneficial to the country.

Benjamin Sukarnjanajtee, the Director-General of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, stated that the MOU is a binding framework for establishing a joint boundary. He explained that it allows both nations to conduct a shared survey and create an official, usable map.

The process relies on the 1904 and 1907 Siam-France Treaties as foundational documents, which define the principles for demarcation.

The agreement established a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to oversee the process and a Joint Technical Subcommittee (JTSC) to conduct on-the-ground surveys.

A key provision, he said, is that both countries must refrain from any actions that would alter the border environment, such as digging canals or deploying military forces.

According to Benjamin, the MOU also stipulates that any disagreements must be resolved through direct negotiation between the two countries, effectively preventing any third-party intervention.

Furthermore, the agreement requires Thailand and Cambodia to cooperate on demining the border area so that surveyors can work safely.

