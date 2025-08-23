Thailand and Cambodia to cooperate on border landmine issue, says Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

Thailand’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russ Jalichandra, revealed that following ongoing diplomatic protests and pressure from the Thai government over the placement of anti-personnel landmines along the border, Cambodia has shown a more cooperative stance. While Cambodia continues to deny laying new mines, it has agreed to conduct joint surveys with Thailand to identify priority areas for demining.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organised two field visits with diplomatic missions to present concrete evidence of violations of the Ottawa Convention, the ceasefire agreement, and international humanitarian law. The Ministry reiterated that this is not only a security issue between the two countries but a threat to humanity that requires joint action.

Regarding the proposal for observer teams, Russ emphasised Thailand's support for both the Interim Observer Team (IOT) and the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT). However, he pointed out key differences: the IOT is composed of military attachés already stationed in Thailand and Cambodia, allowing for immediate deployment. In contrast, the AOT would require sending personnel from ASEAN capitals, which involves legal and administrative procedures under Thai law that may cause delays.