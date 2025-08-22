Thai armed forces lead IOT to oversee ceasefire compliance in Sa Kaeo province

The team, which includes military attachés from ASEAN member countries stationed in Thailand, was welcomed by Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region.

The delegation, led by Brigadier General Samsul Rizal bin Musa, the Malaysian military attaché to Thailand, received a briefing on the situation from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, Royal Guards, to understand the activities of border defence forces.

The team was also briefed on previous ceasefire violations.