Thai armed forces lead IOT to oversee ceasefire compliance in Sa Kaeo province

The team, which includes military attachés from ASEAN member countries stationed in Thailand, was welcomed by Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region.
The delegation, led by Brigadier General Samsul Rizal bin Musa, the Malaysian military attaché to Thailand, received a briefing on the situation from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, Royal Guards, to understand the activities of border defence forces.
The team was also briefed on previous ceasefire violations.
Following the briefing, the observers visited the Ban Nong Chan community in Khok Sung district to monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement and gather direct reports from local residents, collecting tangible evidence to report back to the relevant authorities.
For this operation, Thailand utilised the Regional Border Committee (RBC), a bilateral cooperation mechanism between Thailand and Cambodia, to discuss border management, development, and the promotion of cooperation for maintaining peace and addressing border issues under the ceasefire agreement.
This initiative highlights Thailand’s commitment to international norms, transparency, and openness to scrutiny by the international community.
It also underscores the strong cooperation between the Thai military and ASEAN member states, laying a solid foundation for fostering mutual understanding and coordination in maintaining peace and security in the region.