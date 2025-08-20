ASEAN IOT visits Chong Chup Tamok site, uncovers new landmine

Prior to the incident, routine patrols took place on August 10, but heavy rains prevented operations on August 11, officials explained. On August 12, the Thai soldier stepped on a landmine, prompting a bomb-disposal team to clear the area, where they uncovered three additional explosives nearby.

The observer team was then taken to the site where Teerapol stepped on the mine. Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) officials explained the situation and pointed out the three other mines that had already been cleared.

In another sweep this morning, an additional explosive device was found just a few hundred metres from the original blast site.

It is suspected that Cambodian forces may have covertly planted the latest landmine overnight. Personnel at a nearby base reported hearing the sound of bottles attached to the barbed wire, indicating movement near the perimeter.