Cambodian soldier in landmine planting video identified as same from joint patrols

A recent post by the Cambodian media outlet Fresh News International on Facebook claimed that Thailand had staged photos and videos of landmine planting to falsely accuse Cambodia.
The post suggested that ethnic Thai Cambodians from Surin, fluent in Khmer, were dressed in Cambodian military uniforms and used equipment easily available in Thai markets.
However, a Facebook page called "RTA Trend" posted a photo of a Cambodian soldier featured in both the photo and the landmine planting video, with the caption:
"Trust no one standing so close! New evidence proves Thailand didn’t stage it! Maly... Look here! Photos of Thai and Cambodian soldiers who once patrolled together – it's the same person in both the photo and the video!"
Additionally, the page further criticised the use of traps, stating:
"Brutal and underhanded, a spike trap is a device used to capture animals or people, made from sharp wood or metal. It is set in a hole in the ground and camouflaged with wooden grids and leaves.”
“Found in the Phu Makua area, it clearly implicates Cambodia. This trap poses a significant risk to civilians, violating international humanitarian law and breaching the Geneva Conventions and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) (Protocol II).”