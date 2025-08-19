Second Army Area chief says Cambodia cannot be trusted, new border clashes likely

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang stated that Cambodia cannot be trusted, with a 50-50 chance of Cambodian troops restarting border clashes.
Boonsin made these remarks while chairing a ceremony to distribute aid to troops injured during last month’s border clashes with Cambodia.
“Right now, the situation is still 50-50 for new fighting, as you can see from the news reports,” Boonsin said.
“As we know well, there is nothing we can trust in Cambodia.”
He added that the ongoing tensions prompted Royal Thai Armed Forces commander Gen Songwit Noonpakdee and Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk to frequently visit troops at the frontlines.
Boonsin stated that the Thai armed forces are fully prepared to either engage in peace talks with Cambodia or escalate to another conflict if provoked.
The ceremony was held at the National Defence College, where several private firms and organisations donated essential items to Boonsin for use at the frontlines.
Boonsin expressed his gratitude to the donors and praised the unity between Thai citizens and the military in defending the country’s 1,000-kilometre border with Cambodia.
He further committed to working towards a swift resolution of the border tensions, stating that he would attend the Regional Border Committee meeting at the end of this month, with the outcomes serving as a foundation for the General Border Committee meeting later.
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Boonsin confirmed that he had previously warned acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai that Cambodia could not be trusted.
When asked about Phumtham’s comment, Boonsin responded, “Did he say so?” adding, “Yes, I have warned him. I have had private talks with him often and also gave him moral support.” Boonsin mentioned that Phumtham had faced various attacks, including political ones.
When asked about his successor after he retires as the Second Army Area commander at the end of next month, Boonsin declined to speculate.
“I’ll withhold my opinion on this point as I’ll retire soon,” Boonsin said.
In response to whether his successor would be the same one selected by his superiors, Boonsin replied, “It’s an interesting question, but I won’t answer. Everything will depend on the superiors, and everything has been set by destiny.”