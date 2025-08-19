Second Army Area chief says Cambodia cannot be trusted, new border clashes likely

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang stated that Cambodia cannot be trusted, with a 50-50 chance of Cambodian troops restarting border clashes.

Ongoing border tensions

Boonsin made these remarks while chairing a ceremony to distribute aid to troops injured during last month’s border clashes with Cambodia.

“Right now, the situation is still 50-50 for new fighting, as you can see from the news reports,” Boonsin said.

“As we know well, there is nothing we can trust in Cambodia.”

He added that the ongoing tensions prompted Royal Thai Armed Forces commander Gen Songwit Noonpakdee and Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk to frequently visit troops at the frontlines.