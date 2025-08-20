Thailand to send video and photo evidence of Cambodia laying landmines to Geneva

Nattapon stated that while Thailand is committed to enforcing the ceasefire, Cambodian troops have continued to conduct clandestine attacks by planting landmines in Thai territory.

Thailand’s Stance on Cambodia’s Alleged Violation

The Thai government believes that the Cambodian government intends to uphold the ceasefire treaty; however, Nattapon indicated that Cambodia's troops lack discipline. "If we prove later that the Cambodian government is not sincere about enforcing the ceasefire, we will consider actions accordingly," Nattapon said.

International Support and Japan’s Role

The Foreign Ministry has also contacted Japan, which is chairing the MISP this year, to observe the violation of the Ottawa Treaty by Cambodian troops. Japan has agreed to come, although the timing is still pending. Additionally, during the next round of the General Border Committee, Thailand will propose using the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) as the primary mechanism for mine clearance.

Responding to Cambodia’s Claim of Fabrication

In response to Cambodia’s claim that the video and photos were fabricated by Thailand, Nattapon firmly stated that the Thai government would counter Cambodia’s "fake news" with the truth. “Peace comes from truth,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry will also send the video and photo evidence to countries that sponsor landmine clearance in Cambodia.

