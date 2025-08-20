Thailand to send video and photo evidence of Cambodia laying landmines to Geneva

Thailand will send video and photo evidence of Cambodia violating the Ottawa Treaty by using landmines to the treaty’s main governing body in Geneva, Deputy Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich announced on Wednesday.
Nattapon, who is acting defence minister, said he was informed by the Foreign Ministry that the governing body of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMB), or Ottawa Treaty, requested evidence of Cambodia’s alleged violation. This evidence was found by Clearance Team 1 of the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit of the Royal Thai Navy in the Phu Ma Kua area of Si Sa Ket on Tuesday. The evidence includes video footage, photographs, and audio recordings in the Khmer language, believed to demonstrate how landmines were deployed before being placed along the Thai border.
Nattapon said the Meeting of States Parties (MISP), which is the annual meeting of the APMB, will be held in November or December, but the Thai government will not wait for the meeting. The evidence will be sent to the APMB office in Geneva immediately. The Thai ambassador to Geneva will present the video and photo evidence to the governing body.
The digital evidence found on the mobile phone includes precise timestamps of the photographs and videos, providing indisputable proof of the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the unlawful use of landmines, actions that gravely contravene international conventions.
Nattapon stated that while Thailand is committed to enforcing the ceasefire, Cambodian troops have continued to conduct clandestine attacks by planting landmines in Thai territory.
The Thai government believes that the Cambodian government intends to uphold the ceasefire treaty; however, Nattapon indicated that Cambodia's troops lack discipline. "If we prove later that the Cambodian government is not sincere about enforcing the ceasefire, we will consider actions accordingly," Nattapon said.
The Foreign Ministry has also contacted Japan, which is chairing the MISP this year, to observe the violation of the Ottawa Treaty by Cambodian troops. Japan has agreed to come, although the timing is still pending. Additionally, during the next round of the General Border Committee, Thailand will propose using the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) as the primary mechanism for mine clearance.
In response to Cambodia’s claim that the video and photos were fabricated by Thailand, Nattapon firmly stated that the Thai government would counter Cambodia’s "fake news" with the truth. “Peace comes from truth,” he added.
The Foreign Ministry will also send the video and photo evidence to countries that sponsor landmine clearance in Cambodia.