Royal Thai Navy uncovers evidence of Cambodian troops’ use of landmines

The Clearance Team 1 of the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit of the Royal Thai Navy, supporting clearance operations in the Phu Makua area of Si Sa Ket Province, together with the 132nd Infantry Company, 13th Infantry Battalion (Nua Mek Base), on Tuesday (August 19, 2025), discovered a mobile phone left behind by Cambodian soldiers.

Upon inspection, the device was found to contain video clips and photographs clearly showing Cambodian troops holding PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines. The phone also included audio recordings in the Khmer language, believed to be a demonstration of how to deploy the landmines before their clandestine emplacement along the Thai border.