Thailand deploys multiple units to clear landmines, 800 sites found in Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram

General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces, confirmed on Monday that Thailand’s landmine clearance operations are being carried out by multiple units, not only by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC). Border Patrol Police bomb disposal units, along with local leaders including subdistrict heads and village chiefs, are also taking part in the mission.

Currently, 15 operational teams are deployed across three key provinces — Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram. More than 800 suspected sites have already been identified and investigated. The clearance work will continue until all areas are declared safe.

Songwit stressed that TMAC remains under active military deployment, but reinforcements from other regions have been sent to strengthen frontline efforts. The aim is to complete the clearance as quickly and safely as possible.



