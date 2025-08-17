RTA spokesman says Cambodia tacitly conceded landmine attacks against Thailand

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Sunday alleged that Cambodia’s Defence Ministry had tacitly admitted to using landmines against Thailand through remarks made by its spokeswoman.

Winthai was referring to a statement on Saturday by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata, who said Cambodia would support Thailand’s operations to clear landmines along the border only after the ceasefire had been fully enforced without violations.

Dispute during RBC meeting

During the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting on Saturday between Thai and Cambodian regional army leaders, Thailand proposed that Cambodia support demining efforts. However, the Cambodian side declined, with Socheata later stating that the RBC had no authority to make such a decision, which must instead be determined at the General Border Committee level.