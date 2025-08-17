RTA spokesman says CMAC chief distorted landmine evidence with selective photos

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree on Sunday accused the chief of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) of distorting information in an attempt to discredit the Thai army and deny Cambodia’s use of landmines.

Winthai said CMAC director-general Heng Ratana selectively used photos provided by the RTA to claim that Cambodian troops had not deployed PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines against Thai soldiers.

CMAC’s claim

Ratana presented photos of PMN-2 landmines with safety pins still intact, arguing that the RTA had used the images to accuse Cambodia of laying the mines. He insisted that if the landmines had been planted, the safety pins would have been removed, otherwise they would not detonate when stepped on.