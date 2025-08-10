Second Army to clear Si Sa Ket landmines with tech, heavy machines

The Second Army Area will deploy modern technology and heavy machinery to clear landmines planted by Cambodian troops along the Thai border as quickly as possible, its commander said on Sunday.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, was referring to a landmine blast on Saturday that injured three Thai soldiers when one stepped on a mine planted by Cambodian troops in an area connecting Ban Don Ao and Ban Kritsana villages in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district.
He explained that the mines had been laid by Cambodian troops during an incursion into Thai territory to deter attacks from Thai forces. After Thai soldiers attacked their positions and they withdrew, Cambodian troops did not return to lay additional mines.
Boonsin said he had ordered all units to be extra cautious about remaining mines along former clash lines. The Second Army Area would use available technology and heavy equipment, such as tractors and bulldozers, to clear the mines and prevent further injuries.
He warned that the border clash zones remain unsafe for soldiers due to the large number of mines still present.
While villagers living far from the border are safe from landmines, Boonsin said they could still face danger from unexploded rockets fired earlier from Cambodia. He urged residents to report any unexploded rockets or artillery shells to authorities rather than attempt to move them themselves.
The Thai military has been disposing of rockets and shells in border villages over the past few days, but the work remains incomplete as the exact number of rockets fired from Cambodia is unknown.
Boonsin added that the large number of remaining landmines was likely a key reason Cambodia had not accepted a truce condition requiring both sides to cooperate on mine clearance.
The commander also denied social media rumours that Thai and Cambodian troops had been provoking each other using slingshots to spark new clashes.
Boonsin was speaking at Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Mueang district, the headquarters of the Second Army Area, where he presided over a ceremony to receive public donations for military border defence operations.
Among the donors was former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who contributed 10 drones worth 3 million baht. Alumni from Class 10 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School donated 50,000 baht in cash. Both donations were handed over by Pol Maj Gen Surasit Sangkhapong, vice minister of the PM’s Office.
Other donors included groups of entertainers, the Thai PBS Foundation, and the Friends of Joey group, who gave items such as face masks, wet tissues, basic medicines, anti-rash powder, mosquito repellent, detergent, trousers, ropes, anti-drone nets, windbreak nets, camouflage nets, mosquito nets, and dried food and drinks.
A respected monk from Lamphun, Phra Kru Pisit Panyawut of Wat Pa Thammapirom, also donated 1,000 sacred talisman jackets for troops guarding the border.
“I would like to thank the public, other agencies, and the PM’s Office for their material and moral support. I especially thank Khun Thaksin for donating drones to support our operations. I promise we will perform our duties to the best of our abilities to ensure the safety of our troops and the people,” Boonsin said.