Second Army to clear Si Sa Ket landmines with tech, heavy machines

The Thai military has been disposing of rockets and shells in border villages over the past few days, but the work remains incomplete as the exact number of rockets fired from Cambodia is unknown.

Mine issue blocks truce agreement

Boonsin added that the large number of remaining landmines was likely a key reason Cambodia had not accepted a truce condition requiring both sides to cooperate on mine clearance.

Denies slingshot provocation rumours

The commander also denied social media rumours that Thai and Cambodian troops had been provoking each other using slingshots to spark new clashes.

Public donations for border defence

Boonsin was speaking at Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Mueang district, the headquarters of the Second Army Area, where he presided over a ceremony to receive public donations for military border defence operations.

Among the donors was former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who contributed 10 drones worth 3 million baht. Alumni from Class 10 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School donated 50,000 baht in cash. Both donations were handed over by Pol Maj Gen Surasit Sangkhapong, vice minister of the PM’s Office.

Other donors included groups of entertainers, the Thai PBS Foundation, and the Friends of Joey group, who gave items such as face masks, wet tissues, basic medicines, anti-rash powder, mosquito repellent, detergent, trousers, ropes, anti-drone nets, windbreak nets, camouflage nets, mosquito nets, and dried food and drinks.

A respected monk from Lamphun, Phra Kru Pisit Panyawut of Wat Pa Thammapirom, also donated 1,000 sacred talisman jackets for troops guarding the border.

“I would like to thank the public, other agencies, and the PM’s Office for their material and moral support. I especially thank Khun Thaksin for donating drones to support our operations. I promise we will perform our duties to the best of our abilities to ensure the safety of our troops and the people,” Boonsin said.

