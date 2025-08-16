Foreign Ministry leads 36 envoys from 33 countries to inspect border clash damage and Cambodian minefields in Si Sa Ket

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (August 16) led a delegation of 36 envoys and representatives from 33 countries to Si Sa Ket province to inspect areas damaged by recent border clashes and to survey locations where Cambodian anti-personnel mines have been laid.

At 7.30am, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, accompanied by Vice Minister Ras Chaleechan, departed with the delegation from the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 6 terminal at Don Mueang, Bangkok. The group included ambassadors from ASEAN member states, state parties to the Ottawa Convention, representatives of international organisations, civil society groups specialising in demining, as well as Thai and foreign media.