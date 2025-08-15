Maris briefs Ottawa Convention envoys on Cambodian landmine use at Thai border

The audience comprised 67 representatives from 41 countries and one organisation, along with four international organisations, including ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, defence attachés, and representatives of international agencies.
Maris stressed that over the past two decades, Thailand has cleared and returned more than 99% of mined areas, covering approximately 2,500 square kilometres, to local communities, while continuing to assist landmine survivors so they can live with dignity.
He said the recent landmine incidents along the Thai–Cambodian border were deeply shocking and that there should be no place or justification for the use of such weapons.
He recalled that on August 7, during the special session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, both sides agreed to a ceasefire. Yet within five days, two separate incidents occurred in which Thai soldiers stepped on newly planted landmines. Evidence clearly showed that the mines had been freshly laid by Cambodian forces, in deliberate breach of Cambodia’s core obligations under the Ottawa Convention, a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
Maris added that prior to the current border tensions, the Thai prime minister had proposed to his Cambodian counterpart a humanitarian demining operation, which had been approved by the Cambodian side. However, Cambodia subsequently delayed its implementation. More importantly, he said, in recent years, Cambodian military personnel had repeatedly obstructed Thai demining operations along the border. Despite Thailand’s consistent calls for compliance and cooperation, Cambodia had failed to respond.
Thailand, Maris said, urges the international community to take all possible measures to ensure Cambodia halts the inhumane use of landmines and complies fully with its legal obligations under the Ottawa Convention and international humanitarian law.
Thailand has formally notified the UN Secretary-General and, through him, requested an explanation from Cambodia under Article 8(2) of the Ottawa Convention, and will continue to pursue this matter.