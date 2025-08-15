Maris briefs Ottawa Convention envoys on Cambodian landmine use at Thai border

Maris added that prior to the current border tensions, the Thai prime minister had proposed to his Cambodian counterpart a humanitarian demining operation, which had been approved by the Cambodian side. However, Cambodia subsequently delayed its implementation. More importantly, he said, in recent years, Cambodian military personnel had repeatedly obstructed Thai demining operations along the border. Despite Thailand’s consistent calls for compliance and cooperation, Cambodia had failed to respond.

Thailand, Maris said, urges the international community to take all possible measures to ensure Cambodia halts the inhumane use of landmines and complies fully with its legal obligations under the Ottawa Convention and international humanitarian law.

Thailand has formally notified the UN Secretary-General and, through him, requested an explanation from Cambodia under Article 8(2) of the Ottawa Convention, and will continue to pursue this matter.