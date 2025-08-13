Maris visits China to co-chair 10th MLC ministerial meeting

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa visited China on Wednesday afternoon to co-chair the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Maris arrived at Kunming Changshui International Airport at 2 p.m. to attend the MLC ministerial meeting, which will be held in Anning, Yunnan Province, China, from August 14 to 15.
Maris will co-chair the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as Thailand is the current co-chair of the MLC with China for the 2024-2025 term.
The main theme of the meeting is "Golden Decade: Staying Committed to Building a Better Community Through Solidarity." The meeting will review the progress made under the MLC's Five-Year Plan of Action (2023-2027) and discuss future directions for cooperation. Key topics are expected to include addressing transboundary crimes, water resources management, and strengthening economic and cultural ties among member countries.
This meeting is significant as it marks the 10th anniversary of the MLC, which was officially established in 2016. Its member nations are Thailand, China, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.