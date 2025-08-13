Maris visits China to co-chair 10th MLC ministerial meeting

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa visited China on Wednesday afternoon to co-chair the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Maris arrived at Kunming Changshui International Airport at 2 p.m. to attend the MLC ministerial meeting, which will be held in Anning, Yunnan Province, China, from August 14 to 15.

Maris will co-chair the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as Thailand is the current co-chair of the MLC with China for the 2024-2025 term.