Maris thanks China for support in landmine removal along Thai-Cambodian border

Maris made these comments during his visit to attend the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Anning, Yunnan Province, China, from August 13 to 15.
He said that he had accepted an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to join an informal tea discussion with the foreign ministers of China, Thailand, and Cambodia.
Maris expressed his thanks for China’s constructive role in supporting peaceful resolutions to the issues between Thailand and Cambodia through various bilateral mechanisms. This includes ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, with ASEAN's support.
He also stressed the urgent need for cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia to expedite landmine clearance along their border, a crucial step in reducing tensions and restoring peace in the border area.
Maris thanked Wang Yi for his support on this issue, which is expected to be discussed further at the upcoming Regional Border Committee meeting.
Additionally, he revealed that all parties had agreed on the importance of preventing the spread of misinformation on social media.