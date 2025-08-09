Maris cites clear evidence of Cambodian violations during border visit

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday (August 9) that Thailand has already compiled comprehensive evidence of Cambodia’s violations of human rights, the United Nations Charter, and international law.
Speaking after inspecting damage from recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, he said the visit had provided additional on-the-ground information and perspectives beyond existing reports, including local briefings on cross-border attacks targeting areas far from the frontier.
Maris said this new evidence will be presented to the international community and the United Nations to highlight the dangers of Cambodia’s use of long-range weapons, which have directly impacted civilians. While he was unable to visit areas affected by landmines, he noted that a Thai soldier was injured by one along the border earlier in the day.
Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Foreign Ministry to express disappointment and opposition to the use of anti-personnel mines, which violate the Ottawa Convention, especially during a period of negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.
He stressed that Thailand’s stance has always been grounded in international law, the UN Charter, and diplomatic norms, and that the country continues to push for bilateral dialogue through mechanisms such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), Regional Border Committee (RBC), and General Border Committee (GBC), frameworks widely recognised by the international community.
Maris also reassured local officials that ASEAN members and friendly nations support Thailand’s approach to resolving the conflict in line with global standards. He urged them to work effectively and confidently to protect the public, backed by international endorsement.
On the question of whether ASEAN should send temporary ceasefire observers, Maris said the mechanisms Thailand has advocated from the start are now accepted, bringing reassurance not only to both countries but to the global community.
He added that the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are being engaged, with Thailand ready to facilitate their visits.
The government’s proactive policy includes inviting the ICRC whenever clashes affect civilians, and coordination is ongoing with UN offices in Geneva and New York, as well as with several ambassadors who have expressed interest in observing the situation.