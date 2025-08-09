Maris cites clear evidence of Cambodian violations during border visit

Maris said this new evidence will be presented to the international community and the United Nations to highlight the dangers of Cambodia’s use of long-range weapons, which have directly impacted civilians. While he was unable to visit areas affected by landmines, he noted that a Thai soldier was injured by one along the border earlier in the day.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Foreign Ministry to express disappointment and opposition to the use of anti-personnel mines, which violate the Ottawa Convention, especially during a period of negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.

He stressed that Thailand’s stance has always been grounded in international law, the UN Charter, and diplomatic norms, and that the country continues to push for bilateral dialogue through mechanisms such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), Regional Border Committee (RBC), and General Border Committee (GBC), frameworks widely recognised by the international community.