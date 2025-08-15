Thailand reaffirms treaty pledge, urges Cambodia to stop using mines

The ministry will lead a delegation of diplomats and media to Si Sa Ket tomorrow to gather evidence for presentation on the international stage.

This follows recent incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border in which Thai soldiers were injured and permanently disabled after stepping on anti-personnel mines several times in less than a month.

The ministry stated that the mines in question were newly planted PMN-2 devices, not remnants from past conflicts as claimed by Cambodia. It said the deployment constituted a violation of the Ottawa Convention — to which both countries are signatories — as well as a breach of the ceasefire agreement and international humanitarian law.