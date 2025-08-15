Foreign ministry aide accuses Cambodia of ignoring border demining proposal

He made the remarks during a briefing on Friday to diplomats from states party to the Ottawa Convention regarding Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel landmines. The delegation comprised ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, representatives from embassies, military attachés, and international organisations from 41 countries.

Ras emphasised that Thailand considers the landmine problem along the Thai–Cambodian border a matter not only of national security but also of urgent humanitarian concern, as it remains the only area still affected by such weapons.

He noted that Thailand had formally proposed that Cambodia conduct humanitarian demining along the border during the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in Kuala Lumpur from August 4 to 7, but Cambodia had refused to accept the proposal.