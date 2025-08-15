Government to host Ottawa Convention diplomats on Thai-Cambodian border mine clearance mission Aug 16

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, announced that tomorrow (August 16), the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will lead a delegation of diplomats from embassies representing member states of the Ottawa Convention to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces.

The visit will include the Pha Mor E Daeng area in Si Sa Ket, where they will receive a briefing on and observe the work of the 2nd Humanitarian Mine Action Unit at Phu Makua. The delegation will then travel to inspect civilian damage in Ban Nong Mek, Saothongchai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, and Phum Sarol Wittaya School in Si Sa Ket, with further briefings from local representatives.

Jirayu reaffirmed that the Thai government is committed to upholding international law, respecting humanitarian principles, and presenting the facts transparently to the global community. This, he said, would demonstrate Thailand’s determination to resolve the situation peacefully and fairly. The government will continue to use all available means to protect the country’s sovereignty and the safety of the Thai people.